Ancelotti made 191 Champions League appearances as manager and broke Ferguson’s record

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti set a Champions League record. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The Madrid club plays the second game against Manchester City in the semi-finals of the tournament. At the time of this writing, the meeting continues, the townspeople lead with a score of 2:0. This match was the 191st for the Italian specialist in the Champions League as a coach. Thus, he surpassed the achievement of Briton Alex Ferguson, who headed Manchester United.

On March 7, Cadena SER reported that Real Madrid could end their partnership with Ancelotti even if the club won any trophies in the 2022/2023 season. The reason for the possible resignation is the deteriorated situation in the locker room of Madrid. It was noted that in the event of termination of cooperation with the team, the coach may be offered to lead the Brazilian national team.

The 2023 Champions League final will be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The game will take place on June 10. Russian clubs do not take part in European competitions in the 2022/2023 season according to the decision of the Union of European Football Associations.