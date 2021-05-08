Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Juventus striker and striker Cristiano Ronaldo faces widespread criticism in Italy, and some blame him for the failure of the “old lady” to win the Champions League “Champions League”, which is the main goal for which he came to Italy, because Juventus monopolized the Italian League championship before attending.

This season, and for the first time since 2011, Juventus did not win the “Calcio”, but rather Inter Milan, and if Juventus lost the final match of the Italian Cup against Atlatina on May 19, this means that the “old lady” will end the season without obtaining In any title at all, and according to some fans of the “Bianconeri”, the first and main suspect responsible for this failure will be “Don” Cristiano !!

And here the important question jumps, according to the international Goal site in its French version: Does this mean that Cristiano has ended and has become “unfit”?! The question was asked to one of the most famous Italian coaches and the most successful winner of the championships, Carlo Ancelotti, the current coach of the Everton team, who answered sarcastically Clear, saying: It’s over ?! He scored 27 goals this season in the Italian League, which ranked him as the top scorers. Ancelotti said it with a broad smile on his face, and added: Cristiano, 36, who won 5 golden balls as the best player in the world, has not yet reached the end of his career in the stadiums, and is still able to give, and the evidence is the abundant goals he has scored since coming to Italy, season behind The other, is round and behind round.

Ancelotti added, in his statements, that he wishes Ronaldo to come to the Goodison Park stadium, the stronghold of the “Tovees”, to train under his leadership again, but he is fully aware that Everton does not have the means to join him.

It is worth noting that Ancelotti had previously coached Ronaldo for two seasons at Real Madrid, and achieved with the Royal the Champions League in 2014, and at that time Ronaldo scored the record for the number of goals scored by a player in the tournament throughout its history, “17 goals”.