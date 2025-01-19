Real Madrid beat UD Las Palmas this Sunday with a landslide at the Santiago Bernabéu to add three points that lifted them to the highest position in the table. With 46 points, two more than Atlético de Madrid and seven more than Barça, Carlo Ancelotti took the opportunity to settle pending accounts with the most critical.

He did it at the press conference after the 4-1 victory over the Canary Islands team, just when a journalist questioned him about how quickly streaks change in the beautiful game, giving a glimpse of the feelings against Barça in the Spanish Super Cup and against the Celta in the Copa del Rey.

“Yes, football is like that. But I’m still a little confused in the sense that I’ve heard in recent days that we play very bad football and what I see is that Real Madrid is the leader. “I will continue studying to see who is wrong.”

I don’t want to say that we are the ones who play the best. Sometimes we do well and other times less well, but we play very badly… Tell me that the team is not working. Sometimes we have balance or not, more or less commitment, but no one is perfect. I don’t see super teams that play fantastic football. We play taking into account the characteristics of the players we have,” he added.

Even the Italian coach went so far as to affirm that criticism is harsher on Real Madrid and especially on his figure after any defeat. “Yes, I think so,” He confessed when he was told what has happened this season after each lost game.

Ancelotti also reminded those who criticized him for putting Kylian Mbappé at 9, after the French striker’s great performance with a double against Las Palmas and leaving brilliant offensive actions.

“Mbappé has helped us a lot, he is on a very good streak and the work of the entire team has been good. There is no better center forward in the world. It was doubtful if he could play there and it was better to put him on the left wing. “I think he is a great forward who is very good in the central zone, more than on the wing, with a unique unmarking, which by playing inside he can take advantage of better,” he analyzed.





After Mbappé was chosen as the penalty taker against Las Palmas, Ancelotti clarified the order and Vinícius will be in charge of kicking when there is a penalty and he is on the field, followed by Kylian and Jude Bellingham.

‘Carletto’ ended his appearance by highlighting his happiness as a Madrid coach and staying with the personality of his players to react to the defeat and become leaders of LaLiga. “We are capable of having the necessary balance to manage the good times with the difficult ones,” he concluded.