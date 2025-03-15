

RMTV had advanced before the start of the game, to avoid being accused of the white club of a complaint after a possible defeat. The message was the one, what happened in the Metropolitan. He has announced this afternoon that he will ask for amparo to the FIFA So that something like this happens again: «Madrid will not play a game without 72 hours of rest. The abuse of the Thebes League will not be allowed, ”they said during the course of the ‘Hoy played’ program, the usual before each meeting of Madrid.

A measure that will communicate to the FIFAto which Amparo will request, being the March 2023 report of the agency led by Infantino in which it is ruled that to preserve the health and rest of the players, there must be a minimum of three days between one game and another: «We have to thank these players who have made a huge effort since January 3 to today. And more today. Today is the last time we are going to play a game with less than 72 hours of rest. We have asked LaLiga twice to change the schedule and it has not passed, but this is the last time, ”said Ancelotti after the victory against Villarreal.

The Italian was questioned if Madrid was going to be presented if the entity led by Thebes put a game with less than 72 hours of rest, as happened this Saturday against the Villarreal. His answer left no doubt: «No. We are not going to present ourselves if it happens again ».

Carletto He was very happy with his team’s victory. Not only for what these three points mean, but for how they were achieved: «The explanation for victory is that this team has something special. It has character and commitment. They cannot always do it and anger with them, but today it was a trap game, for the rest hours and the strength of the rival, and we have endured at the physical level. Especially in the second part. The team has ended up exhausted and this victory says a lot about this team and the resources of this template ».









Ancelotti He believes that the key was to endure the two bad beginnings of each part: «We have been able to endure the difficult time of the beginning of the first half and, also, second. Then, when we have managed the ball better, we have found opportunities and goals ».