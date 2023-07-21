Los Angeles (AFP)

Italian Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he will no longer talk about the speculation linking him to training the Brazilian national football team next year, determined to focus on his Spanish team, Real Madrid.

He told reporters in Los Angeles, where the Royal Club is playing its first match out of four friendlies in the United States against Milan, Italy: “I will never talk about Brazil, about what will happen later.”

He continued, “I am the coach of Real Madrid and I will stay here.”

Two weeks ago, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodriguez, indicated that Ancelotti would take over the duties next year and lead the national team in the Copa America, becoming the first foreigner in nearly 60 years to coach the Selecao after the end of his contract with Real Madrid.

But the Italian, whose contract expires in June next year, insisted, “I will not talk about this issue again.”

He also refused to comment on Real Madrid’s chances of signing French star Kylian Mbappe, in light of the ambiguity surrounding his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

He said in this regard that Mbappe “is not a player in Madrid. Talking about players who are not here does not seem appropriate to me.”

On the 26th of this month, the team will travel to Texas to face Manchester United in Houston before El Clasico against rivals Barcelona in Dallas on the 29th, and before returning to Spain, it will meet Juventus in Orlando on the second of August.