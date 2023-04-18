Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid has achieved incredible results this season, such as the 0-4 defeat of FC Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals to complete a great comeback and qualify for the final of the tournament, the tie for round of 16 of the Champions League or the first leg of the UCL quarterfinals against Chelsea. In all these achievements there is a common factor: the tactics used by Ancelotti.
There have been many rumors about the near future of the Italian coach of Real Madrid, they have seen him playing the role of national team coach for Brazil, but after he spoke to the media it is understood that his future has been clarified: “We will be here next season, for sure; Florentino is affectionate with me”. The coach of the white entity has managed to change the tone so that they stop speculating about his future, the 0-4 against FC Barcelona, the tie against Liverpool and the first leg against Chelsea is enough to continue trusting him Italian. After the bad start in 2023 where he left a large number of points in the league and the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals where he lost by one goal to nil, he has managed to start the machinery, especially in the Champions League. This is due to some new tactics employed by Ancelotti:
Anelotti has devised a starting lineup, he has found a trident that is giving people talk, the association Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius is working wonderfully, it is the one he used against FC Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea. He has stopped using Valverde in the offensive field and has left him in his natural position, midfielder. If Kroos and Modric are there, they are accompanied by the Uruguayan, the German playing in the pivot position, if this is not the case, and one of the two veterans is missing, either Tchouaméni or Camavinga will enter. With this new trident Real Madrid has more offensive presence, in the last league game against Cádiz they made 35 shots, 13 going on goal, when the average this season is 16 and 6 on goal.
Camavinga must play, it is something that is clear at Real Madrid and, with Ferland Mendy’s injury problems, it is the perfect alibi for the young midfielder to increase his number of minutes. Either on the left side or in midfield. The young player is already the ninth player in the squad with the most playing minutes (2,648), ahead of players like Modric, Carvajal or Alaba
Another of the keys to this Real Madrid are the players who contribute from the bench to give freshness to players who are already of a certain age like Kroos or Modric. Players like Ceballos, Nacho or Asensio contribute, and a lot. For example, in the case of the Spaniard, he has already scored 10 goals so far this year, seven since February.
The team has been rediscovered with the goal, in the first leg against Liverpool they scored five, four at the Camp Nou against FC Barcelona… Real Madrid has scored 16 goals in the five games since the last national team break. It also has five players who have scored at least 10 goals in the season, something that has not happened since the 2016/17 season.
