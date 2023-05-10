“The result I think does not reward what we have done.” Carlo Ancelotti sees the advantage of his Real Madrid in the 1-1 home draw against Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final first leg: “But this performance leaves us with positive sensations, we can play for it in the second leg in the same way, indeed if we repeat this performance we will have There will be an advantage on the pitch, but we are very dangerous away from home,” he told Mediaset at the end of the game. Denying a decline after Vinicius’ goal: “No, on the contrary, after the lead it was the moment in which we played better, we could have scored the second goal, then they scored on isolated action: our victory could have been deserved” .