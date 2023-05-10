The Real coach after the 1-1 draw with City: “Our victory could have been deserved, the performance leaves us with positive sensations: away from home we are very dangerous”
“The result I think does not reward what we have done.” Carlo Ancelotti sees the advantage of his Real Madrid in the 1-1 home draw against Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final first leg: “But this performance leaves us with positive sensations, we can play for it in the second leg in the same way, indeed if we repeat this performance we will have There will be an advantage on the pitch, but we are very dangerous away from home,” he told Mediaset at the end of the game. Denying a decline after Vinicius’ goal: “No, on the contrary, after the lead it was the moment in which we played better, we could have scored the second goal, then they scored on isolated action: our victory could have been deserved” .
Ancelotti did not hide his disappointment with the referee’s management of the match, commented thus after the match: “Referee not very careful in managing cards and in some situations, such as corner kicks. In a semi-final you have to be careful”. And called to speak about the other semi-final of the Champions League, the all-Italian one in the Milanese derby, he commented: “Forza Milan”. He added: “I remember 2003, a very painful semi-final. It’s nice that a derby of this level is back in Europe: with all due respect to Inter, I can’t help but say ‘go Milan’. See you again in Istanbul? Let’s hope”.
