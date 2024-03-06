Real Madrid beat Barcelona to sign Arda Güler in the summer, with the young man considered one of the great pearls of world football. The Turk was considered by the board as part of the squad for the season, however, his playing time has been scarce, firstly due to his enormous accumulation of injuries, secondly, due to Carlo Ancelotti's lack of trust in the playmaker, who has even already recommended leaving the club in the summer.
Ancelotti would have had recent communication with Güler to assure him that the best thing for his immediate future is to leave Real Madrid next summer, at least on loan. The coach would have already pointed out to the Turk that if this cycle has been complex for him, the next one could be even more so, since the coach is waiting for both Kylian Mbappé and Endrick for July and with this pair of reinforcements he will have even less opportunities on the playing field.
In winter, Arda refused to negotiate his departure on loan, believing that he could be active in the tightest part of the calendar, something that has not happened as expected, his environment is in favor of his loan, now, the coaching staff is already He has established his position with the playmaker and the rest is left in the hands of Güler, who, for his good fortune, has a market in the best leagues on the planet with high-quality clubs that even play in UEFA tournaments.
