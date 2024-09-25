Madrid (dpa)

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has reassured fans about the condition of star player Kylian Mbappe after he was substituted early in the team’s win over Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday. Ancelotti told reporters after the 3-2 win, in which Mbappe was substituted 10 minutes from the end: “He’s fine, he felt a little tired and asked to be substituted so that there wouldn’t be any problems.”

With the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid set to take place next Sunday, there was initial concern among fans. Mbappé has played in every match for the team since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain. Despite Ancelotti’s comments, media reported that Mbappé will undergo a medical examination on his left thigh in the coming days as a precaution.