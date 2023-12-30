Carlo Ancelotti showed his joy a day after Real Madrid announced the coach's renewal until June 30, 2026. «I have renewed because the team has had success in past years and this year it is having success too. The club sees that there is a good atmosphere between us and this is very important because without a good relationship between the coach and the players the club cannot be successful. Obviously, I thank the club for the renewal, but also the players, who are showing an extraordinary attitude,” said the Italian in the media of the Chamartín entity, where he highlighted the unity that exists in the 'white house'.

«Real Madrid is, above all, a family for me. The atmosphere that this club generates around it is very familiar, starting with the president. “Each one of us brings out the best because we work in a family environment,” said Ancelotti, who said he was “very happy to continue dreaming in this club, with these fans and these players.”

With ten titles behind him as coach of Real Madrid, which places him just one behind Zinedine Zidane and four behind record holder Miguel Muñoz, the transalpine will have the opportunity to continue expanding his legend, which is why he wanted to thank Florentino Pérez, who picked him up in the summer of 2021 after winning the Décima during his first stage at Real Madrid. «I consider him a family man and a man who in football has achieved what no one has been able to achieve. He continues to maintain a very strong motivation because he is the first fan of this club. He was since he was little and this allows him to have a special love for this shirt. He keeps the club at the top. What he has done in the last 20 years is quite important for Real Madrid, as Santiago Bernabéu was in the era of the 50s,” he says about the leader.

«The future of this club is going to be successful»



One of the reasons that has weighed the most in favor of Carlo Ancelotti's renewal has been his skillful management of the relationship between veterans and newcomers, as well as the boost he has given to the latter. Carletto is happy with what has been achieved but, above all, he is optimistic about what is to come. «This club has a future. The past is already written and we are writing the present. Above all, it has a future with a very young squad and very talented players. The future of this club is going to be successful, as the past was and the present is. With the generation of new footballers that are coming out, Madrid's future is going to be very successful,” says the coach.

Looking back, Ancelotti highlights some of the great episodes that have shaped his stay at Real Madrid. “There are many. We start with Bale's career in Valencia in the Cup final, Ramos' goal in 2014 or the moments experienced in the Fourteenth: the semi-final or the comeback against PSG. I don't forget any moment. The victory in the League, the Super Cup or the Copa del Rey last year. “All titles are important and cannot be forgotten,” says the Reggiolo coach, always on the hunt for new goals. «What has happened is past. I look ahead and when they tell me that I have won four European Cups, I only think about winning the fifth next year,” he explains.

Furthermore, he is proud of the opportunity presented to him to be the coach who launches the remodeling of the Santiago Bernabéu. «I would like to coach the team when they inaugurate the new Bernabéu. With this renewal I can think that the day this team plays its first game at the new Bernabéu I will be on the bench. “This is good for me,” he says.