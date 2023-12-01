Jude Bellingham will be on Saturday against Granada at the Santiago Bernabéu. Although the alarms went off in the Valdebebas Sports City when it was seen that the Englishman was only jogging for a few minutes on the grass before retiring to the gym, Carlo Ancelotti assured at a press conference that the Real Madrid ‘5’ was only tired and confirmed his presence against the Nasrid team in the duel corresponding to the fifteenth day of the League. «Tomorrow is to play. He doesn’t have a problem, he’s just a little tired. The other day he had a slight discomfort in his ankle, but he will play the game,” said the Italian in advance of a confrontation that his team faces with the objective of “continuing the good streak, showing quality in the game and commitment.”

«He is a spectacular, fantastic player. He is very respected in the team, not only for the goals he scores but, above all, for the work he does,” Carletto commented on the British all-rounder, the great sensation of the season with his 15 goals in 16 games and an astonishing dominance from the stage at 20 years old. Does Bellingham have anything from Ancelotti? They asked the transalpine, who was ironic: “his nails.”

«We have never asked Bellingham to score goals. He is scoring because he has this fantastic ability to reach the opponent’s area at the right time,” Ancelotti pointed out when asked if he was thinking of giving his star a challenge in the scoring department as he did last year with Valverde. Too many people know about Reggiolo that betting in this case would be playing with fire, given the creative ability of a footballer who has fit like a glove at Real Madrid.

«I am surprised with Bellingham as I was surprised when I first saw Kaká. I'm not saying he looks like Kaká, but he has a lot of Kaká things. »

«His adaptation to the locker room has been very good, he is a very humble boy who gets along very well with everyone. Entering the Real Madrid locker room is very easy because the ego level of the veterans is very low and for those who enter it is easier,” Ancelotti said in relation to a player who draws comparisons with the greatest in history. Who is Bellingham most like: Di Stéfano, Zidane or Cruyff? They asked him. «I didn’t see Di Stéfano play, but I saw Cruyff and Zidane. In the previous press conference I made a comparison between Zidane and Bellingham. I am surprised with Bellingham as I was surprised when I first saw Kaka. I’m not saying he looks like Kaká, but he has a lot of Kaká things,” the coach responded.

Complaints about the calendar



Aside from the praise for Bellingham, the appearance served Ancelotti to confirm that he continues to live a honeymoon with Real Madrid. “We are very good. The relationship is very good. I notice a lot of affection around me and this gives me more motivation,” said the coach, whose renewal until 2026 seems to be approaching thanks to the notable first third of the campaign that he is starring in. Ancelotti, in any case, does not want confidence. “The difficult moment is going to come and we have to be prepared,” he asserted.

Although Kepa worked without problems this Friday, Ancelotti announced that Lunin will remain between the sticks against Granada and left the Basque goalkeeper’s return for the next day. «Kepa is available. He trained today for the first time and tomorrow we continue with Lunin. Then he will have a week to prepare well for the game against Betis,” said the Italian, who again complained about the schedule. «On Thursday the 21st they have scheduled a game for us at 9:30 p.m. and in Vitoria it is going to be quite cold. It is what it is. It could be played a little earlier because we have players who are going to South America to celebrate Christmas and it will cut into their days with their family. “It doesn’t make sense,” he said.

The exhausting pace of matches has among its main effects the trail of injuries that is occurring. «It is a general problem, not just ours. In every game there are players who fall. It is a very tight schedule, especially at this moment,” said Ancelotti, who preferred to see the good side. “It is being an opportunity because the players who have had less prominence have been able to show their quality and are contributing a lot,” he commented.

However, Ancelotti defended the club’s planning and refused to go to the market in winter. «The approach that the club has taken to have this squad has been fantastic. “The injuries are a calendar problem,” he insisted in a press conference in which he applauded the work of youth squad Nico Paz, scorer against Naples; He described Valverde as “a fundamental piece” for Real Madrid for everything the Uruguayan contributes in different positions, he loved Kroos and Rüdiger and was “delighted” with the progression of Endrick, who will arrive at Real Madrid next summer and he has just scored five goals in his last six games with Palmeiras.