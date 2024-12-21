The coach of real Madrid, Carlo Ancelottispoke to the media this Saturday in the run-up to the duel against Seville (4:15 p.m.) with which both clubs will close the year 2024 this Sunday. The Italian coach reviewed various aspects of the current situation of his team, which arrives at the event after having won the Intercontinental Cup last Wednesday in Doha (Qatar).

«We return home after many away games. Ending the year here with our fans is very exciting for us and we want to finish it well. Sevilla is a rival that is competing well in all the games, but clearly we have a very clear objective which is to finish this year with victory», indicated the Italian. «We are going to play a match against an opponent who competes very well, as I said, where the new coach is doing a very good job. These are games that are going to be difficult against them. It is a risky match and where we have to make a last effort», Ancelotti would insist on the duel that will confront them against the team led by García Pimienta.

Ancelotti will not be able to count on Vinicius due to suspension and Militao, Carvajal and Alaba due to injury. He could, on the other hand, get Mendy back. It will be at your disposal Kylian Mbappéto whom he sent this message: «Your adaptation period is overnow has already shown a good version. I think he can still improve, but in the last few games he has done well. Now he has recovered well from the minor injury he had, he is more motivated, he is more excited, he is happy to be here. “I think his period, which he obviously needed, because everyone needs it, is over.”