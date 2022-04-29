Ancelotti will have to recompose the defense this Saturday against Espanyol, due to the losses of Nacho, Militao and Alaba (“I have to put Vallejo and, perhaps, Casemiro as central”). The first two are out through suspension, but the problem comes with the Austrian, who suffered from his adductor problems in the first leg against City. He was substituted at the break and the coach has not been particularly optimistic about his participation in the second leg against the sky blue: “He had the same problem as in the game against City. I still don’t know if he’ll be able to play. We’ll have to wait until Tuesday”.

clear and concise and Alaba’s non-participation in training this Friday with the rest of his companions he does nothing but deflate the balloon of optimism. The Viennese has exercised inside the facilities and it will be safe this Saturday against Espanyol (4:15 p.m.). The alirón, if the whites manage to draw at least against the parakeets at the Bernabéu, will have to celebrate without having dressed in shorts. It doesn’t look like he can make it in time either. Luka Jović that, although he has touched the ball on the pitch at Valdebebas, he has done so alone. Hazard, for his part, continues his recovery process after the removal in March of the titanium plate that tormented his confidence.

The good news has come from Casemiro, since the Brazilian has completed all the training with the rest of his teammates for the first time since the discomfort in his left leg kept him from the games against Osasuna and, especially, Manchester City at the Etihad. It’s more, Ancelotti has slipped, as we pointed out, that he could have to play as a central defender before the problems in the rear of the team.

Possible eleven of Madrid against Espanyol

In fact, the Italian coach has left some statements from which a possible eleven can be extracted where rotations will prevail. “We are talking about eleven. We have problems in defense. I don’t have Alaba, Nacho or Militao. I have to put Vallejo who has played very little, has always been a professional. I have to put a center that, perhaps, can be Casemiro. In midfield I have a cool player like Camavinga. Also Ceballos. On the front I have to choose. Asensio It’s fresh. You also have to see if Karim is fully recovered. I’m going to put a team to win the game. I have to be honest,” said the Reggiolo coach, sincere.

Regarding Benzema and Vinicius, it was not so meridian, although he made it clear that “if a player needs rest, he will rest”. “It could be”, he answered when questioned about the rotation of his two top scorers. De Marcelo highlighted his professionalism and hinted that he will occupy the left-handed lane of the attack. Bale, who could have had options to play against the rotations, fell out of the match at the last minute due to serious back problems. Thus, those chosen to face Espanyol aim to be: Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Vallejo, Casemiro, Marcelo; Camavinga, Isco, Ceballos; Asensio, Mariano and Rodrygo. While Ancelotti’s surprise in the call involves the inclusion of Mario Gila instead of Rafa Marinthe center that had occupied the Plaza de Vallejo when he had been discharged due to coronavirus.

Announcement

goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Diego Pineiro.

defenses: Carvajal, Vallejo, Marcelo, Mendy and Gila.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas, Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

strikers: Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Mariano.