The victory over Manchester City and the pass to the round of 16 at the Champions Has reduced the environmental noise caused by Real Madrid and its complaint campaign for the arbitrations. For the first time in several weeks, at his press conference, Carlo Ancelotti forgot the victimism and offered a most anodine appearance. The focus of the club is now in the tie against Atlético, which already begins this Tuesday at Bernabéu. Ancelotti does not see either favorite: “It will be difficult, as always, a beautiful, entertaining and balance. The quality of the two teams is similar, ”he said.

The Red Card to Bellingham is what bothers Real Madrid most for tomorrow’s game at Bernabéu against Girona: “We have to accept that decision. The club is going to appeal (before the TAS) to try to cut these two suspension games, but if not to play another player, ”said Ancelotti.

Asked if he kept what he thought last season, that the league is not manipulated (Ancelotti has postulated in favor of the club’s manifesto after the match against Espanyol in which thesis was held), the Italian coach replied: “I maintain My opinion. I want a competition as clean as possible. ”

The Spanish League

It will be decided on the last day

The Madrid coach believes that the League will be decided at the end: “There are no leagues like those of Spain. A competed league as here is difficult. Here are three teams at one point and are teams of a very high level. It is a league that is going to decide in the last game. ”

The technician did not explain the low performance of the last three league games (a defeat and two draws) based on arbitration robberies, until now the official thesis of the club: “We have had a bit of bad luck. The last three games have done quite well; Worst Espanyol and better before Atlético and Osasuna. In the latter we were able to win with one less player. We have to continue in this line, because if you play well and you have a good attitude the result will reward you. ”

Ancelotti hinted that before Girona there may be many rotations. He did not assure that Valverde plays (he plays almost everything) and he does finally do it as headline Alaba: “All those who have played before the City are fine. I will evaluate those who need to rest. The template is growing at the physical level. Tomorrow it can be an option to play for Alaba. They are things that I have to value today, ”he said.

The game against Girona

There will be rotations

Then, Ancelotti had words of praise for Raúl Asencio: “His attitude has not changed since he has arrived and played in Castile. He speaks little, he is very focused on his work and what we talk to him is to try to improve it, as we talk to all young people. It has some weaknesses that little by little is improving, but what has highlighted the most has been for its mental attitude and its concentration, which have allowed it to carry out very complicated matches ”.