How do you manage anxiety when you can prepare for a match so far in advance?

We must not forget the happiness also of playing this game. You can have a little worry, it’s quite normal, but today we are happy and we enjoy it a lot. Right now I have no worries, I’m happy to have time to prepare for the match. We are in the place that others would like to be. So why anxiety? We are going to enjoy it all week. The concern may come a little before the match.