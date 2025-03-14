03/14/2025



The press conference of Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coachin the previous clash against Villarreal he has left the image of an annoying technician. The Italian was on the one hand tired of the controversy of the penalty annulled to Julián Álvarez in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Atlético, and on the other for the little time of rest that his team has between the European event, which ended in midnight on Wednesday, and the next league match, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

«I don’t understand it, the minimum is 72 hours. Money, television rights is prioritized … and not the recovery of the players, ”said the head of the Madrid costumes. «It is being a stressful season … and it is because of the calendar. Since January we have not stopped a moment, we have played two games every week … Tomorrow can be the 21-22 match. It is too much; even for me that I do not play. Players have no time to recover. It can’t be done. But what can we do, ”he added.

The Italian confessed that tomorrow the team will have to “make an extraordinary effort.” «We cannot have the necessary energy and freshnessbecause we have not had enough time to recover … but we must have a good attitude and play an intelligent game, ”he explained.

“The penalty rule is what is”

On the controversy of the penalty annulled to Julián Álvarez in the European derby of the Metropolitan, Ancelotti wanted to turn page. “I have not realized the stir because for us the party has ended,” he settled. If he wanted to highlight, however, “the rule is what it is” and does not know if I would change it.









Finally, about Raúl Asencio’s first call with the Spanish team, announced this Friday by Luis de la Fuente, Ancelotti was happy. «We have celebrated it because it is very good news for him. He deserves it for the work and seriousness that he has arrived since he has reached the first team. He deserves everything. That this is the first call for him of many ».