Madrid (AFP)

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Tuesday that he respects Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay with Paris Saint-Germain, stressing that his players are fully focused on the Champions League final.

Real Madrid sought to sign Mbappe at the end of his contract this summer, but the French international refused to move to Spain and chose to extend his contract for three years with the Paris club.

Ancelotti was asked if the hype about Mbappe might affect his players, as Real Madrid is looking to beat Liverpool on Saturday and win its fourteenth title in the prestigious continental competition.

“It’s quite clear to us what we have to think about,” said the Italian. We never talked about players from other clubs. We respect everyone, we respect the decisions they make and we respect other clubs.

“We have to do our homework, and it’s quite clear what we have to think about, which is the final,” he added.

Ancelotti was reluctant to discuss the Mbappe issue. When asked if he was personally disappointed with the French player’s decision, he said: “I understand that you have to do your homework, but I never talk about players who do not belong to Madrid, and I will not.

Real Madrid won the Spanish League title last month, four stages before the end, while Liverpool lost the struggle for the English Premier League title in favor of Manchester City on Saturday.

Liverpool was seeking an unprecedented quartet in England with winning the League Cup and the FA Cup, and reaching the Champions League final, but his dreams ended by losing the local league.

The English club has suffered a setback with several injuries, as it is likely that the Spaniard Thiago Alcantara and the Brazilian Fabinho will be absent from the European final.

The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who suffered a thigh injury, and the Dutchman Virgil van Dijk, who suffers from a knee problem, were on the bench against Wolverhampton on Sunday, despite Salah entering as a substitute in the second half.

On the other hand, Ancelotti confirmed that all his players are “in good shape”, with Welshman Gareth Bale and Belgian Eden Hazard participating in training on Tuesday.

Both players have been out of the starting line-up all season, but Ancelotti said they could play against Liverpool.

The Italian added that Hazard is training well, he can play in the final, Bale can play as well, everyone is excited.

He continued, “The feeling at this moment is to enjoy and prepare well, at the moment we are calm and happy. As we get closer to the match all the other things will come, some tension, it’s all very normal. Today there is a very big incentive to play another final.

As for Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, Real will continue his successes without Mbappe because “this club is not about players, but about history. Some players can leave their mark in certain periods, such as Alfredo Di Stefano, Cristiano Ronaldo, but this club will continue its victories.”

He continued, “The players are very important, but the club that wins is the club. The fans may be upset by the failure to sign Mbappe, but with what we have, this club will continue to win.

Mbappe scored in the two matches that brought Real to Saint-Germain in the first leg of the final price of the current version of the Champions League and received a special greeting at the “Santiago Bernabeu” from the fans of the royal club, who believed that the issue of his inclusion had become settled.

For Casemiro Mbappe, “A great player who made us work hard in both matches. We must respect his decision. If he made the decision, we must respect him. We must be aware that he made this decision with his family and we can no longer talk about a player who does not belong to Real Madrid”.

He wished the French star “the best in his life, but not against Real Madrid. We hope that he will be happy where he is now.”