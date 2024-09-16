🗣️ Ancelotti: “The problem with injuries is that the schedule is too demanding”

✍️ @jdelriomuradas He is telling us live about the Real Madrid press conference prior to his debut in the #UCL 👇https://t.co/sbI8BOPa8r pic.twitter.com/HT1fXFTK40

— MARCA (@marca) September 16, 2024