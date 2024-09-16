Real Madrid are not convincing, but they win. They beat Real Sociedad 2-0 at Anoeta to keep up with an overwhelming FC Barcelona with a perfect scoreline, although the Merengue currently has several casualties and the start of the season has always been difficult for the team managed by Carlo Ancelotti.
But these hours are special for the White House. Because the Spanish team’s favourite competition is back: The Champions League, in a new format, it’s true, but it’s back and the squad full of Madrid stars wants to shout champion again and get their 16th Orejona.
To do so, he will have to start on the right foot against Stuttgart at home, and although the coach is starting to smile as he has Tchouameni and Bellingham back, he lost Brahim Díaz for a month due to a thigh injury and the accumulation of matches and the risk of injury would mean that Dani Carvajal would leave the side on Tuesday to be a centre-back and the one who would rest would be Eder Militao. With this panorama, the coach himself spoke about why so many setbacks are being generated with footballers who fall and miss several games: “The problem is the calendar. Obviously we are studying it. Now we play this competition with a new format, more games, we will see how it goes. We have to reduce the number of games. If the governing bodies do not think that players get injured because they play too much, we have a problem.”.
Furthermore, recapitulating what this start of the season has been like, he exclaimed: “In these six games we could have two more points in the League, but we are where we wanted to be. It was foreseeable that we would have some problems because they arrived on August 9th. Before the pre-season, it was 5 weeks. This has been a pre-season period and we have to improve. We are evolving well and we are going to compete like last year.”.
Finally, he mentioned what this start of the Champions League generates for him: “The same excitement as always in a competition where this club has been such a protagonist. It is special for us and we will try to compete until the end”.
