Real Madrid qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, after Karim Benzema scored a goal in the second half, so that the Spanish team achieved a comfortable 1-0 victory over its guest Liverpool in the second leg of the round of sixteen, and won 6-2 in the two-legged matches.

“I think we managed the game well,” Ancelotti told reporters after the match.

He added, “Liverpool applied high pressure on us, but it was difficult for them, because Modric and Kroos are good in this type of match. They were not afraid when taking the ball out from behind.”

Ancelotti spoke about Benzema’s injury, saying, “It’s just a bruise. I hope there are no more problems.”

And about the team he hopes to face in the upcoming matches in the Champions League, Ancelotti said: “I want to face Milan in the final,” according to the “Spain Football” and “Marca” websites.