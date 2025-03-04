If Mbappé was extracted a tooth last week, an intervention that prevented him from traveling to San Sebastián in the first leg, or the tooth was that of an elephant or perhaps there is more than a simple dental incidence. Last night he played, surely, his worst game with the shirt of the Madrid. And this time it was not a matter of failed occasions. Neither marked, neither ran nor successful in the passes, even in the singles. If Mbappé is not injured, at least it seemed. Just the opposite that Valverde.

«Mbappé was fine and had no problem. He has done a good defensive job and we must bear in mind that playing against Atlético’s defense is not easy, ”he said Ancelottiwho denied on a second time that the French had played with physical problems: “He could not train last week for three days for a teeth pain, he arrived just at the game against Betis and today he was not in his best condition, but these minutes have come well to take pace.”

Nor was he expected Vinibut fulfilled what Ancelotti asks. If you don’t make the difference, at least run. And he ran a lot. As Valverde also did, who played infiltrate and made eighty minutes of much merit: “The words with him end,” says Carletto.

Ancelotti ended the game with the feeling he had before it. His team was going to go out with a small advantage. He was not wrong. Not even that clear failed occasion of Mbappé and Vinicius In the 90th minute he took the aftertaste of a 2-1 that can be worth the pass to the rooms: «I keep the game, which has been difficult. Imagine what can be on Wednesday. Atlético will squeeze a little more. The quality of the two teams is very high. They are eighths, but it could be a semifinal or a final. We are not happy to play this tie against Atlético and I believe that Atlético either play some eighths against Real Madrid ».









Who were very happy were Rodrygo and Brahimauthors of the two white goals: «It was a very beautiful play with Fede. He understood my intention, dribbling inside and ended with the left. I do it a lot in training and that is also done to do so in the matches, ”said the Brazilian. «The goal was good because for victory, but the return is still. If we are concentrated I think we can happen, ”the Andalusian reflected. «Atlético surprised us a little. We usually always attack them and today, at times, the ball had more. So we had to defend to Brahim’s goal. Now it’s time to hold, ”Rodrygo said.