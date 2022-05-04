It is now in the legend, Carlo Ancelotti. He has earned the fifth final in the Champions League, but when he speaks he still seems to get excited. “Few believed in it, but the players did. A small spark is enough at this stage. Psg and Chelsea also know something about it. The footballers have a huge sense of belonging towards the club. And the victory is all due to the greatness of the club. Here it is in the DNA to never give up, even when you see that it is very difficult, but you can never give up. And so it was “.