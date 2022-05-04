At the fifth final of the Champions League, but Carlo is still excited: “Luckily we will start from 0-0 in the final … Few believed in it, but the players did. In this stadium, a little spark is enough. Psg also knows something about it. and Chelsea “
It is now in the legend, Carlo Ancelotti. He has earned the fifth final in the Champions League, but when he speaks he still seems to get excited. “Few believed in it, but the players did. A small spark is enough at this stage. Psg and Chelsea also know something about it. The footballers have a huge sense of belonging towards the club. And the victory is all due to the greatness of the club. Here it is in the DNA to never give up, even when you see that it is very difficult, but you can never give up. And so it was “.
On the match, the Real coach explains: “I took off Modric because I preferred to put fresh players, as well as for Kroos and Casemiro. Those who entered, especially Camavinga and Rodrygo, did well. Vallejo played for 5 minutes but took them all with his head. We also need that “. Before entering the field, however, there was an important moment. “I showed the team the 8 comebacks this season. Only one is missing, I told the players. Luckily we will start from 0-0 in the final. The photo with the cigar from the last few days? A photo with friends. I love my players and they deserve to play this final. Liverpool are a great opponent. It will be a beautiful and uncertain final. We are happy to be there “.
