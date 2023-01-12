Having the best goalkeeper in the world under the sticks is insurance, but if he is the best outfield player on your team every day, it is because something is wrong. Ancelotti is not at all happy with his defense, the arrival of Rudiger seemed to solve all the problems, but nothing could be further from the truth…
One of the problems that Real Madrid has this year is that it does not have a fixed starting eleven. We don’t know who Ancelotti’s eleven trusted men are, because every day we see a team. Sometimes 1-4-4-2, other days 1-4-3-3… What cannot be is that apart from the tactical variant, every day he plays with a defensive line. One day Rudiger, another Militao, another Alaba… The players need continuity and this year between some things and others they are not having it. Something is failing in that defense and Carlo still hasn’t been able to find the key. The goal Madrid conceded yesterday 30 seconds into the second half is not serious.
But of course this is not the only problem. The midfield failed to settle, and again Camavinga took the match cross. He played a lousy 45 minutes and was replaced at halftime. This young Frenchman is still missing many concepts. Everything that could go wrong for Madrid is going wrong, the feeling right now is helplessness, of knowing that they can do things well, but that there are players who are not at the peak of the required form, as may be the case of Fede Valverde, today more ”bird” than ”hawk”.
To this we must add that not even Benzema is the Karim we met last year and that Vini Jr has ceased to be the ”rockandrollero” Vini Jr who stirred up parties and intimidated rivals. These are gray days at Real Madrid, although who knows, a title could start to guide the team on the right path. The sextet is on the horizon and a stumble here would confirm that this team has not started 2023 well.
