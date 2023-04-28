Carlo Ancelotti once again expressed his conviction that he will continue to lead Real Madrid next season, no matter what happens between now and the end of the season. «My future is already written. Until 2024 is written. After that I don’t know,” said the Italian at the press conference prior to the game that will measure his team against Almería on Saturday, corresponding to matchday 32 of the League.

A complicated clash against a team that is at stake for permanence and that Real Madrid faces with the aim of redeeming itself, after the bad image that the whites offered on Tuesday against Girona. “It is a match that demands much more from us because our version in Gerona was not good and we want to show our best version tomorrow,” the coach highlighted.

Ancelotti will not be able to count on Modric for the duel with Almería, after the Croatian missed the last two training sessions due to a muscular problem in the hamstrings of his left leg that makes him a serious doubt in the face of the Cup final. Rey and also for the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. «He has had a small injury against Girona. He is low and pending evolution. I don’t know if he can reach the Cup final. We have to evaluate him. We are hurt, but this can happen in football. Hopefully he can recover soon, “said the transalpine, who recognized that the footballer who most resembles the Balkan within his squad is Ceballos, but stressed that he has other alternatives to replace the ’10’. “We have different resources. Very good midfielders like Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Valverde… We have many resources to replace Luka. What cannot be replaced is his experience in this type of match, but I have very high-level media and we are going to replace him well,” he argued.

See also Ancelotti: "Benzema from Ballon d'Or? I don't think there are more doubts" «Modric has had a small injury against Girona. I don’t know if he can reach the Cup final. We are hurt, but this can happen in football »

The Real Madrid coach came away very upset with his team’s defensive performance in Montilivi and expressed his hope that the whites will show another face against Almería. “I think they have understood it and that tomorrow they are going to act differently than the Girona party,” said Ancelotti, who attributed what happened in Catalan lands to a specific concentration problem. »You cannot always be at your best, especially on a mental level. Defensive work is an aspect of concentration and focus when you don’t have the ball. Sometimes we are not able to have this concentration in all games. It is normal because it is a very demanding schedule. There are many coaches who complain about this. We are humans. I am not capable of preparing all the games in the same way, “said the coach.

Despite everything, Ancelotti, “optimistic by nature”, sees his team “motivated”. “We look forward to these matches with the greatest possible enthusiasm because we want to repeat what happened last year,” said a coach who admitted to having a thorn in the League. «We have not always been forceful, as we have been in the Cup or in the Champions League. But it is not time to look back but to look forward because we have a lot at stake, be it in the League fighting every game, be it in the other two competitions, “argued the transalpine.

“Vinicius gets kicked a lot”



Carletto recognized the concern caused in the locker room by the kicks Vinicius receives. “We have this concern with a player who is trying to do a lot of one on one. The only way to preserve this type of player is justice. Only justice can prevent something bad from happening on the pitch,” stressed the Real Madrid coach, who differentiated between the purely sporting and environmental factors in the case of the Brazilian footballer. «There are two themes: the theme of the field and that of the off the field. The issue off the field is very bad for society, that of racism. Another thing is what happens in the field. Today’s players are more supervised than before, especially on TV. But it is evident that Vinicius gets kicked a lot. In the past they also gave them to Maradona or Pelé. The luck we have is that Vinicius has such a strong structure that until now he has not had any injuries. I hope he can continue like this,” Ancelotti said.

Finally, he emphasized that they are still not thinking about the Champions League semifinals, although he stressed that Manchester City “has no secrets because they have a great team that is in a good dynamic with players like De Bruyne, Gündogan or Rodri and a fantastic coach ».