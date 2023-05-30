The Real coach at the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Giallorossi’s second Scudetto: “Sevilla are organised, but there’s an expert on the bench and I think he’ll play it”
Carlo Ancelotti is betting on Roma in view of tomorrow’s Europa League final in Budapest. During the evening celebrating the 40th anniversary of the second Scudetto won by the Giallorossi in the 1982/83 season, the Real Madrid coach spoke of the match between the Special One men and Sevilla (faced by the Blancos in the last round of the championship): “ Sevilla have lived the last two months in a very good way after having had a difficult period, they were almost in the relegation zone but since they changed coach they are doing well. Play really organized.” Despite the revolution implemented by Mandilibar seems to have borne the hoped-for results, for Ancelotti Roma’s extra weapon has a name and a surname, those of José Mourinho: “He has the chance to try to play his game and try to win it. On the bench there is a coach who is very experienced in the finals and I think he will fight for it. Let’s hope he wins”.
Future
—
“Carletto” also lets himself go to a consideration on the future. In fact, the coach seems to be reflecting on the possibility of stopping coaching: “I’ll try again to win for a while – he says smiling – but not for long”. The emotion is instead visible when he is asked to remember the Italian flag won under the guidance of Nils Liedholm: “Winning in Rome after 40 years of not happening was something special. Keeping the past alive is the great strength of a club. Real Madrid does this clearly. If Roma keep alive the memory of all the successes, they will be a better club in the future and will win again.”
May 30 – 00:56
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Ancelotti #Mourinho #expert #finals #hope #Roma #win
Leave a Reply