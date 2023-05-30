Carlo Ancelotti is betting on Roma in view of tomorrow’s Europa League final in Budapest. During the evening celebrating the 40th anniversary of the second Scudetto won by the Giallorossi in the 1982/83 season, the Real Madrid coach spoke of the match between the Special One men and Sevilla (faced by the Blancos in the last round of the championship): “ Sevilla have lived the last two months in a very good way after having had a difficult period, they were almost in the relegation zone but since they changed coach they are doing well. Play really organized.” Despite the revolution implemented by Mandilibar seems to have borne the hoped-for results, for Ancelotti Roma’s extra weapon has a name and a surname, those of José Mourinho: “He has the chance to try to play his game and try to win it. On the bench there is a coach who is very experienced in the finals and I think he will fight for it. Let’s hope he wins”.