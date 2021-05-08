Carlo Ancelotti has a special feeling for Roma. He was a club player between 1979 and 1987, although later as a coach he never managed it. A privilege that Jose Mourinho will have, whom he considers the ideal coach for the team. In an interview with Corrière dello Sport, Ancelotti, Everton coach, dared to comment on the arrival of the Portuguese coach to Roma: “Mourinho at Roma is a masterstroke. He has chosen the right city and the fans will love him. He is a great coach who will bring enthusiasm, knowledge and personality. I wrote to him that I am happy because he is going to coach a team that matters a lot to me, my Roma. “

Nor did he avoid talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, involved in all kinds of news pointing to his departure from Juventus. When asked about his form, he replied with a certain irony: “Is Cristiano Ronaldo finished? How many goals have you scored this year? In the championship, 27. So yeah, it’s really over … “.

When he had to talk about his own, about Everton, he was much more secretive. They asked him about the English club’s interest in Szczesny, the Juventus goalkeeper, and he threw balls out: “If Everton is interested in Szczesny? I already have a goalkeeper, it’s Pickford. Now I think only of West Ham: if we win on Sunday we will return to Europe and if we lose, we will be left out. Luckily we play in London. The absence of the public penalizes the home team and favors those who travel. “