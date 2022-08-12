Roma, Juve, Inter, Milan, Zaniolo and Mourinho: Carlo Ancelotti speaks to “Radio Radio lo Sport” and talks about Serie A starting at the weekend. “Roma have strengthened a lot. I am not saying they will fight for the Scudetto, but they have certainly made a high level transfer campaign.” charge of the fans in a city he knows well: “To say that Roma are now a Scudetto means putting too much responsibility on an environment that is already charged. Mourinho did a great job from a technical point of view, winning the Conference League but also under the ‘psychological aspect, he brought back great enthusiasm in the city. I seem to spite Roma by saying that they will fight for the Scudetto. It is a team that can fight and compete for the top and then we’ll see. Juve, Inter and Milan are currently come on”.

The friend Mou

–

Between the two coaches, who are more successful than ever (Ancelotti has just won the European Super Cup with Real Madrid), now “senators” of the coaching ranks, there is a special bond, made up of esteem and respect: ” We have always had a good relationship with Mourinho. Every now and then we talk, we exchange messages. We congratulate each other. The ‘old men’ continue to go on. “A reflection on Zaniolo is inevitable, despite everything always under the eye of the market, with Tottenham at the window and Mou who wants to keep him tight. “Zaniolo is not a half forward, he is a great striker. Compared to me he is faster and more powerful. He has great potential. But he had the same bad luck as me: at the beginning of his career he had a serious injury. Now he has to find continuity because in modern football you have to have continuity if you want to play. “