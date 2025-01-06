Real Madrid did not want to mark distance from the beginning or look down on anyone. Arrive at the three-millennial Cartagena and do in a humble neighborhood hotel of ‘Las 600’, its headquarters made it clear that its objective was to complete the procedure, without arrogance, respecting the context, but with its head – and part of the squad, on the bench – in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) for the Super Cup of Spain. Follow office hours and leave without looking back.

And, therefore, they sought for reality to awaken the miners from sleep as soon as possible; In just five minutes, the hierarchy handed down the sentence. Two interventions had not been enough Fran Martinez to reassure Ancelotti, standing from the beginning. The goal was a matter of inertia and that shock of reality for the locals made the night fall very early on them, when they were still hoping to feed their ego by playing a little more in the opposite field.

The game, in half an hour, died, as desired by the Italian coach, who only with the third goal sought accommodation on the bench. «It was a serious game and so we have done it. “Those who have played less have had minutes and it was obvious that we had more quality than our rival, but the attitude they had was also there.”

The delirium came at the restart and it was not on the grass. The output to heat Vinicius and Mbappé It inflamed a crowd that stopped looking at a game that had lost its history. The Italian spoke about the possible sanction to the Brazilian: «We do not think that they are going to sanction Vinicius. “He doesn’t need affection, he’s one of the best, he already has affection from all of Madrid fans.”









The coach praised Modric. «It is a gift for football, even more so for those who can enjoy from close up. “Especially in the way this type of match is prepared, always like a final.”