At this point in the season and with such a demanding calendar, Madrid is no longer only winning, if not doing it with the minimum wear. That is what Carlo Ancelotti works, his coach, who in front of Girona reserves how many players could to give rest to a very demanded group in the physical and that has a very hard month ahead. The coach congratulated that with the good attitude of the team the duel against Girona was not complicated and dedicated praise for Vinícius and Mbappé.

Although there was a protagonist in the game was Luka Modric. Nearly 40 years, the Croatian was fundamental for the victory with a great goal from outside the area. “Modric is a gift for football. You have to continue one more year. Madrid is lucky to have a legend and football has a gift for its seriousness, its quality and professionalism, ”said the Italian.

In addition, he compared the longevity of the Croatian midfielder with that of the Italian Paolo Maldini. “Maldini and he can be compared in what a footballer has to be. They are fantastic examples. It is no accident that they have reached this age playing. There is also genetics, but the seriousness and professionalism they have had is what makes them reach this age at this level, ”he gave.

If Modric did the first goal, the second and defined was achieved by Vinícius, somewhat fought with the goal this season. “I have seen Vinícius in its best version. Maybe I could have had more success. But it has been unstoppable in the second part. He has always faced well. He has played a game at his level. ” And he also assured that Mbappé was happy despite not having marked. “Mbappé cares a lot than the team wins.”

Ancelotti also recognized that the second goal celebrated a lot because although they were winning, the game could have been complicated. “Although a party controls it well, it may happen that they can tie you. They have had a good opportunity and the second goal ended the game. It could be before but the team has played very well. With this calendar, the attitude that the team has had. I liked the team, ”he concluded.