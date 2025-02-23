02/23/2025



Updated at 7:15 p.m.





In September, Luka Modric will meet forty ‘sticks’. In October last year, he beat Puskas (39 years and 36 days) as the oldest player and if he renews, he will be the first footballer in the history of the white club to play with more than 40. If it were for him, he would sign with The eyes closed, and surely also for Ancelottibut the Italian elegantly clears the debate and prefers to praise the figure of the Croatian: «Modric is a gift for football. You have to continue to whatever he wants. What he does, does it very well. Madrid is lucky to have a legend and football has a great gift for its seriousness, professionalism and quality ».

For Carletto, Modric is at the height of Mal Champions With four decades of life: «I had another 40 -year -old player, who was Maldini. The two can be compared in what a footballer has to be. They are fantastic examples. It is no accident that both would reach 40. Genetics matters, but also commitment, attitude … ».

The Luka Trallazo It was from 24’4 meterswhen Madrid needed to open the score so as not to go to rest with the feeling that the game could complicate more than expected. Somewhat at a key moment that the Croatian did not want to give importance: «What to do to score such a goal? Throw … I stayed there, I controlled and hit it well. And he entered, thank God, ”said the Croatian.

It is Luka’s fourth goal so far this season (two in the league and two in the cup). Registration to be added Six assists. Numbers in forty games, most of them from the bench. Not bad at all: «The last games show that we are in a very good moment, but we must continue. We cannot trust ourselves. We are satisfied, but we want more, because we can still grow as a team, ”analyzes the captain of Madrid.









Modric was the most happy footballer after the victory against Girona. Well, he and praise. Ownership thirteen months later and good feelings for what is to come: «The 60 minutes he has played has been very good. Comfortable, correctly positioned and quiet, with ball and without ball. Of course, he can be the holder before the Atlético in Champions. He was already ready a month ago, but he didn’t stop the abductor injury. There is a risk if he plays every three days, but a game a week can endure it without problems, ”explained Ancelotti. «After the injury that I have passed, I am very happy. We have all defended very well, ”said the Austrian