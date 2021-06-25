The Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, gave a long interview to ‘Il Giornale’, talking about the Eurocup, in which he imagines Italy and England as finalists. The coach avoided getting wet on the Super League, a project that he criticized in recent months.

Italy: “It is the great surprise, the novelty of the tournament. He plays offensive football and without calculations, he has a proven defensive organization and the youth of his main block that carries enthusiasm and speed. It reminds me of Vicini’s in 1990. I was there And there was the same illusion of the matches they played this year in Rome. There is another fact in common: in the group stage, that Italy did not concede goals, as now. They say that Italy’s rivals were not invincible, but the others , taking away Germany with Portugal, they have not beaten Argentina or Brazil. Beyond the results, I saw a united group that knows what they are playing at. Mancini had clear ideas, he kept his drawing for three years and now his players are comfortable ” .

Names own: “Belgium has Lukaku, in France Mbappé is scary, Portugal has its jewel, CR7, but with Italy it is difficult for me to choose. And this is an advantage.”

What’s new?: “I only saw one, the return of the public. It changes the atmosphere, there is a different emotion. I would like to mention the Ukraine of Sheva and Tassotti that managed to qualify. The players from that country have only one flaw: it is difficult for them to stay focused throughout the entire match”.

Rivals: “Spain, Germany, France warmed up, it was stupid to think that they could not start. Also be careful with England, who have six players from the last Champions League final. The table will be a problem for Italy, which would be played by Belgium or Portugal in the quarterfinals and France in the semi-final. On the other side, it would have been a more comfortable ride. And so I’m sure the Netherlands will finish in the top four. “

Kneel down: “In England it is already a custom and there was never debate. I think that kneeling does not make a difference, it does not fix the issue. The issue is educating the new generations, racism is still present in our society.”

Forecast: “I said that I saw Italy and England in the final. The results, so far, confirm my forecast. Hopefully it is right.”

Donnarumma: “I spoke with Maldini and congratulated him on how he handled the issue, it is a decision that makes noise. Maignan, also, I know him well: at PSG I let him train with the first team. He will be a concrete and useful goalkeeper.”

James: “He is a pure talent, he had some physical problem and that is why his contribution at Everton was reduced.”

Super league: “If I changed my mind returning to Real Madrid? It is the only question I will not answer.”

Berlusconi: “When I found out that they entered him, I called Galliani and he told me to speak directly to him. Do you know what was the first thing he asked me? I wanted to know what I think about the fashion of starting the play from behind. I told him that it depends on the feet of the defenders. There I understood that it was already well “.