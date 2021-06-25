Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, gave an interview to the microphones of Il Giornale. Among the topics Donnarumma and Maignan

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of the real Madrid, gave an interview to the microphones de The newspaper. Among the issues addressed there is obviously also the Milan and the farewell of Gianluigi Donnarumma. Here are the words of Ancelotti: “I spoke to Paolo Maldini and I expressed my satisfaction, it was a choice that made a lot of noise. Maignan, then, I know him: when I was at PSG, he was a boy, and sensing his talents, I often made him train with the first team. He is a very cold type, essential in technique. You will see: it will never be spectacular, it will always be very concrete and useful “.

On Italy: “Italy is the great surprise and at the same time the novelty of the tournament. Because it plays offensive football, without any calculation, has a proven defensive organization and has the youth of its hard core that guarantees running and enthusiasm- I saw a compact group and a team that plays as a team in any condition. Thanks to Roberto Mancini’s clear ideas. In three years he has worked with the same game system in which the Azzurri find themselves comfortable, has changed some protagonists but zero experiments , he went straight on his way, in short, obtaining convinced adherence to the style he wanted to impose “.

On Berlusconi: “When I read about President Berlusconi’s hospitalization, I called Galliani to get news and he encouraged me to call him. I came out very reassured. Do you know, after the greetings, the first question he asked me? He asked me:” Carlo, what do you think of the bottom-up construction that is so fashionable in today’s football? ” And I replied: President, it depends on the feet of the defenders. And there I understood that he was fine “.

On racism: “Kneeling before the game? Here in England it has become a habit, we have been doing it for a year and a half and there is no discussion on the point. I think so on the subject: it is not essential to kneel for a few seconds. The question is not resolved. The real issue is: educating the new generation on the issue of racism that is still present in our societies.

