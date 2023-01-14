«There are players who have started to win in 2013 and continue to win, they have never filled their bellies because they have a very high quality. We are in a very demanding club that does not allow you to think that you have a full belly, “said Xavi this Saturday at the press conference prior to the game that measures his team against Barcelona in Saudi Arabia. The Italian coach knows that his team are not having a great moment but that they are entering the Real Madrid zone, where the whites always show the best version of him.

That feeling is what Ancelotti has, who knows that with this group of players who have this appointment on their hands, even against their eternal rival, it is another day in the office. “The team is motivated and comfortable because they are used to this kind of pressure. We are very confident, we are at stake for a title and we are going to try to win it because all titles are important to us. There are many things that we are at stake in this game », he assured.

To do this, Real Madrid will have to show their best version if they want to prevail over a Barcelona that has taken a step forward this year with the new signings and that already last year, with Xavi on the bench, managed to send the semifinals against the whites to extra time. “I don’t know if intensity is the best way to win. To win we have to play a very complete match. Not only the intensity is the key, we must play a complete match”, stated the Italian coach.

No clues for eleven



Ancelotti did not want to go into the rag about possible novelties in the eleven that will line up in the grand final against Barcelona but he did take the opportunity to talk about the players who have reached the Super Cup between cottons. This is the case of Karim Benzemá, key against Valencia, and a player who has completely overcome his physical problems and “is motivated to help in the second part of the season”, while Camavinga “has recovered well” and Militao “trains No problem anymore.”