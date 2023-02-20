Today the round of 16 first leg between the teams that challenged each other in the last final. Modric also believes in it: “Ready to repeat ourselves against a great opponent. The renewal? I want to deserve it”

The eyebrow is raised only for the strangest questions, those on racism “a complicated issue because there is no law that changes people’s minds” or on the fact that Real Madrid are favorites to win another Champions League. But Carlo Ancelotti is above all interested in getting back to playing this cup that he won last June and that starts again for the round of 16 precisely from that opponent against whom he conquered it. “I think Liverpool are as worried about Real as Real are worried about Liverpool,” he said, highlighting teams rather than individual players.

LIVERPOOL — Ancelotti also coached in Liverpool: Everton, not the Reds, a stage in Merseyside on his round-the-world tour in the name of victories. “We hope to do our best, in a city where I have good memories despite being there during the pandemic – he says -. We play in a fantastic stadium where it’s nice to return. I see the team well but we know it’s a complicated intersection, because we have to play well both here and in the second leg, but we have faith and we can’t wait to resume our adventure in the Champions League.” Ancelotti has already studied the Reds well, not just by reviewing last year’s game. “It’s a different season but their quality is always the same: we expect an intense match with a lot of pressure, with no time to breathe because they attack you. We know it well and we have prepared for it.” See also Rigoberto Urán, excited about the women's team: 'Thank you, partner'

MODRIC — Even Modric, the Real player involved in the press conference on the eve of the match, is ready for the big challenge: “We expect a great game against a great opponent in a historic stadium – he says -. We will have to play very well to go home with a result positive: we have to do our best as a team, help each other. We have done well in the past against them and we want to do it again.” However, the questions for the Croatian are all for his future, for that contract expiring at the end of the season: “We haven’t talked about it yet, it’s not the time. But I want to deserve it: it shouldn’t be a reward for what I’ve done. but my being up to Real Madrid”. Meanwhile, tomorrow Real wants to demonstrate that they are not only equal to Liverpool and Anfield, but superior as they were in the final in June. See also Uefa defends itself from a scandal in the Champions League: the number of 'false entries'

