Carlo Ancelotti He was not upset because after the first defeat of the season, in the Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid, names of possible replacements on the Madrid bench are already emerging.

I wish him that one day, like Raúl or Arbeloa, they will be coaches of Real Madrid

The Italian coach expressed his wish that Xabi Alonso, the main candidate for the position next season, like Raúl González and Álvaro Arbeloa one day they will be coaches of Real Madrid.

“I have had Alonso as a player, he had a high-level knowledge of football and he is doing very well with Bayer Leverkusen. He has reading and ability, I wish him that one day, like Raúl or Arbeloa, they will be coaches of Real Madrid “, he stated.

Far from being upset with those who sound like candidates, Ancelotti showed a lot of affection for players who made history for the white club and now they are coaches: Xabi Alonso in Germany after going through the Real Madrid youth academy, where Raúl and Arbeloa continue.

“They are people that I know, I love them very much and I hope they can be coaches of Real Madrid,” he said. To avoid speculation when a bad result comes from Real Madrid, the club would have to ask Ancelotti to renew the contract that expires on June 30.

The Italian coach smiled when asked about the possibility. “This is not a topic, everyone knows that I am very happy here, We have time to talk about that. Now it is not the most important issue because there are many games on which we are focused. We will have time to talk about the future,” he said.

Criticism for the defeat in the Metropolitano

Questioned about his tactical approach at the Cívitas Metropolitano, Ancelotti distanced himself from the criticism he received for the defeat after assuming, as soon as the match finished, that it was his fault. “Public opinion can have its say because football is a passion for everyone. Each one has an idea that we have to respect. I can’t get into that, I evaluate things with more balance, it’s the most important thing. Fortunately, in the genetics that I have, I am a balanced person capable of evaluating well how things are, “he explained.

Photo: Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE.

And he added: “Questioning everything after winning six out of six games, with all the problems we have had that everyone knows, seems too much to me,” remembering the serious injuries he has suffered and the good start to the season until the derby.

With information from EFE

