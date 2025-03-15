More serious than happy for the victory, Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of Real Madrid, showed his discomfort in the ceramic press room for having had to play his game less than 72 hours after Wednesday’s derby: “It is the last time we are going to play before 72 hours. We will never do it again. We have asked LaLiga twice to change the schedule and nothing has happened. It is the last time, ”he repeated.

Asked if they were not going to be presented to play, he reaffirmed: “Of course not.” Hours before the Real Madrid TV party insisted that if such a case occurred, they would ask for amparo from FIFA. The game was played at 66 hours from Atlético-Real Madrid.

The Italian coach congratulated himself for victory: “I am very proud. It was a trap game for everything that has happened, for the hours of rest and by the force of the rival, which is a good team, but we have endured at the physical level. The team ended up exhausted, it is quite normal. It is a victory that says a lot about this team and the resources of this template. ”

The Atlético-Barcelona

“I will see it as an amateur”

And he insisted: “The explanation is that this team has something special, character, commitment … cannot always do it; Sometimes I get angry with them. We must thank these players for their effort, huge since January 3. Even more today. They have been able to endure the most complicated moment and then, little by little, we have begun to better handle the ball, ”he said.

Asked Ancelotti what result he wants for Atlético-Barcelona tomorrow, he did not get wet: ”For us it was important to win today. I will see the Atleti-Barça, of course, it will be very entertaining. As an amateur. Tomorrow I will be a soccer fan. And nothing more. ”