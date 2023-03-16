The former coach of the Diavolo: “It would be exciting to challenge him in the quarter-finals, but the ideal would be in Turkey”. Where in charge of the Rossoneri they lost against Liverpool in 2005 after leading 3-0 at half-time
“Facing Milan in the quarter-finals would be exciting but the ideal would be to find them in the final and the Rossoneri fans would also be happy to see us in Istanbul.” Carlo Ancelotti on the microphones of Sky evokes unpleasant memories for both. He was at the helm of the Devil when in 2005 Liverpool beat him on penalties in Turkey, coming from 0-3 at the break. However, it would be an opportunity for the coach or for the club in via Aldo Rossi to redeem that cursed night. His Real Madrid didn’t struggle to get rid of the Reds in the round of 16. After the 5-2 at Anfield he comfortably managed the return to the Bernabeu, passing in the final with the usual Benzema. And now, like the other seven coaches, three of whom are Italian (Pioli, Simone Inzaghi and Spalletti), he awaits Friday’s draw in Nyon (12 noon). Another curious fact: five of the magnificent eight have seen Carletto Magno sit on their benches: Milan, Naples, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and – the one where he currently sits – Real. It is precisely Ancelotti’s Cup.
“We played well, managing the game – Ancelotti told Sky -. They found it difficult to press and we did our job. Modric and Kroos manage each other very well in this type of game, they are not afraid, they let the ball out from behind and Liverpool went into difficulty. Psychologically, in a game with a three-goal lead you could maybe have taken your foot off, but we didn’t do it. At the final whistle I was talking to Klopp about the penalty we weren’t awarded in added time and we agreed he wasn’t there. The one booed yesterday against City wasn’t there. I don’t think Guardiola didn’t even realize that the referee had given the penalty.”
