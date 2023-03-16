“Facing Milan in the quarter-finals would be exciting but the ideal would be to find them in the final and the Rossoneri fans would also be happy to see us in Istanbul.” Carlo Ancelotti on the microphones of Sky evokes unpleasant memories for both. He was at the helm of the Devil when in 2005 Liverpool beat him on penalties in Turkey, coming from 0-3 at the break. However, it would be an opportunity for the coach or for the club in via Aldo Rossi to redeem that cursed night. His Real Madrid didn’t struggle to get rid of the Reds in the round of 16. After the 5-2 at Anfield he comfortably managed the return to the Bernabeu, passing in the final with the usual Benzema. And now, like the other seven coaches, three of whom are Italian (Pioli, Simone Inzaghi and Spalletti), he awaits Friday’s draw in Nyon (12 noon). Another curious fact: five of the magnificent eight have seen Carletto Magno sit on their benches: Milan, Naples, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and – the one where he currently sits – Real. It is precisely Ancelotti’s Cup.