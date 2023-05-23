Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 12:47 p.m.



Updated 12:53 p.m.

Carlo Ancelotti said enough against racism and the permanent humiliation to which football professionals are subjected in stadiums, at the same time that he demanded forceful actions by the authorities to put an end to a scourge that is tarnishing the image of Spain in the world . «Vinicius is the victim of what is happening. He sometimes passes for guilty because it is said that he provokes. He is the victim. And the victim are also the fans who behave impeccably. When I refer to the Mestalla stadium, I am not referring to 46,000 people, I am referring to a group that behaved very badly, just as there was a group that behaved very badly in Mallorca or Valladolid. I agree with Xavi, we have the habit that insults in football are normal. They called him stupid, why? It’s not a racial slur but it is an insult. He has to stop this because we are tired of being insulted every day. Behind the benches they tell you everything, they call you ‘son of a bitch’, ‘faggot’, ‘let your father die’. It’s not a war, it’s sport. We have a great opportunity to stop this,” said the Real Madrid coach two days after Spanish sport experienced one of its darkest days in the Valencia field.

Hopefully LaLiga and the Federation act. In the Valencia game they forgot to include images and this is not right. I also have to say that Spain is not racist, but there is racism like in other places and this has to end,” Ancelotti added in one of the most important press conferences he has held in his very long career as a coach.

The Real Madrid coach believes that the time has come to “take drastic measures”, which is why he urged the competent authorities to work quickly to prevent scenes as embarrassing as those experienced on Sunday at Mestalla from repeating. “I’m worried about this. Each one of us wants to turn this situation around, which is very bad for everyone because we love football and we hope it will be as clean as possible. Taking measures is the most normal thing and here I look at the Federation, at LaLiga and, above all, at the intelligence of all football fans and the education of each one”, the Italian had an impact.

Ancelotti believes that the protocol to fight against racism is “very obsolete” because it should have already been applied at the time the Real Madrid bus arrived at Mestalla while the cries of “monkey, monkey” raged, which were later repeated inside the Valencia enclosure. «Everything they say about Vinicius being a provocateur ends there. It seemed that they were isolated cases. They are not 46,000 and I apologize, but they were not one or two. Vinicius has been insulted two hours before the game and the protocol has to be applied there,” insisted the coach.