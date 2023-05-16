Carlo Ancelotti appealed to “courage” and “personality” as essential components for Real Madrid to make a difference on Wednesday against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. “It doesn’t matter if you’re the best team in the world because it’s not just about quality, there’s also the mental part, character and holding out in difficult times,” the Italian remarked before his squad faces the ‘citizens’ in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals.

«The plan is the same as always, to try to get the best out of the team as an individual and as a group. It is a game that demands a lot, it can be done better than in the first leg and we will try to do it tomorrow”, said the Real Madrid coach, who emphasized the proximity of a new feat as an incentive to face the duel with an opponent who arrives packed. «We are close to doing something important like last year, there is little left and we are very excited considering that it is very difficult. Difficulties help us get the best out of us,” explained the man from Reggiolo.

Ancelotti clarified that all the options are open in the defensive field, despite the fact that a week ago he assured that Rüdiger would be part of the game after the great marking he made to Haaland at the Santiago Bernabéu. «It was a misunderstanding because I thought we were talking about Rodrygo. I am lucky to have all the players available, which increases the difficulty of making the lineup, but I have a very clear idea. If we win correctly with the line-up and if we don’t win, I’m wrong, “he joked.

He hid his cards when they asked him about the possibility of him returning to the scheme with four midfielders. “Last year’s idea of ​​Valverde as a winger allowed us to win the League and the Champions League and the idea of ​​the trident has allowed us to reach the semifinals. It is not an easy decision, but I have made it,” said a coach who assured that he had not paid special attention to a hypothetical penalty shootout as a resolution to the tie. “We didn’t think about this. If we did, we would be wrong. It is difficult to train penalties because in a semifinal there is a lot of environmental. We are not thinking about arriving because we think about winning the game before, “he said.

living history



He argued that all his footballers are one hundred percent focused. “If you’re not motivated in a Champions League semifinal, you can’t play football. We got to the top of this game because we have had it in our heads for a long time, “said the Italian, who said he was” very calm “in the preview although he acknowledges that another song will be what happens on Wednesday. «Tomorrow will be the day of concern, of bad thinking, that Haaland will mark you, De Bruyne from outside…. But you have to forget about this and think that Vinicius can make you a good dribble, that Karim is going to score…. We are very happy to arrive here. Real Madrid has reached the semifinal 11 out of 13 times but it is not that easy and we enjoy it for as long as we can enjoy it, which is today,” he explained.

He insisted that “courage and personality in these games are very important components because the pressure is very high” and you don’t always have the character to show quality. «What I want is a team that is capable of reading the situations of the match well. We are going to have moments of suffering and we have to endure, “she argued.

He predicted a “vibrant” match because, he stressed, “City has the best team in Europe at the moment”, but he contrasted it with the greatness of Real Madrid in their fetish competition. «For Real Madrid the Champions League is special because of its history. It grew with the first five Cups and for everyone who works at this club it is something special. This is what makes the difference. It is a club that is capable of keeping this story alive. The players who have made the history of this club are not forgotten”, he emphasized. And he finally left a little snap when he was questioned about the best way to stop Haaland. «When we value a game we do not value only one player. You have to plan the game well in the defensive aspect. We have thought that if City have to score, they should score soon and so we have more time.”