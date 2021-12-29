Everything indicates that Ancelotti is not going to demand signings in this winter market. The good results and his formula, in which he usually always uses the same players, means that the Italian coach will not ask for reinforcements.
This in my opinion is a mistake, because Real Madrid is alive in all competitions and the season can be very long. So far, the injuries are respecting the players, but we already saw with the COVID-19 outbreak, how the white team can suffer if it loses some key pieces.
Although Ancelotti’s method seems good to me, in which he practically always uses the same eleven, I think it would be positive for Real Madrid to make two or three signings so that the team does not suffer if there are injuries, especially for positions in which there is not even a fixed headline.
In my opinion, Real Madrid needs four signings, a winger who can play on both wings, a creative midfielder, a defensive midfielder and a central defender. Above Benzema and Vinicius are two fixed, but the companion of these three is not fixed, mainly due to the injuries of Hazard and Bale. Still, this position seems to be reserved for Mbappé, so it would not be a priority.
The defensive midfielder position, although it has been in need of reinforcement for a long time, could not be a priority, as Casemiro is a player who does not usually suffer injuries, and there are also several players who can play there in case the Brazilian is not available.
Therefore, we would have two positions that if I think necessary, that of central and creative midfielder. Alaba and Militao are playing everything, and the third central, although he is a solvent player like Nacho, would not be at the level of an aspiring to everything. It would be important to sign a center-back in winter to accompany and even be able to free Alaba so that he can play on the left side in some games.
Finally, Real Madrid is quite dependent on Modric, so it would be necessary to sign a midfielder who has the Croatian’s ability to invent plays. Ceballos does not seem to be the solution, and the Whites need a footballer capable of playing when Modric cannot, or can even accompany him in the center of the field.
