He real Madrid faces a midfield crisis after a spate of injuries has left Carlo Ancelotti with few options.
With key players such as Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy and Aurélien Tchouaméni recently sidelined, they add to an already bloated list that includes David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Jesús Vallejo. This has reduced the available squad to just 15 first-team players, just at a critical time with the Champions League just around the corner and the hope that the internationals return without further physical problems.
In other circumstances, Ancelotti has found solutions at La Fábrica, relying on the youth academy to fill gaps. However, this season the picture is different. Midfielders like Mario Martin and Nico Pazwho would have been useful reinforcements, left the club in the final stretch of the market.
In addition, Real Madrid Castilla, managed by Raúl, is also facing a wave of injuries, which makes it even more difficult to call on the reserve team. With nine absences in their last game, Raúl can barely count on his starting midfielders, and many of the youth team players who could have made the jump are injured.
Real Madrid’s youth system is not going through its best moment in terms of availability of midfielders. ChemaEuropean U-19 champion, recovers from a sprained ankle; Manuel Angel He has been suffering from back problems since the preseason, and Edgar has not yet played in the first few days due to discomfort. In addition, other players such as Innkeeper and Cesar Palacios suffered cruciate ligament injuries during the summer, leaving them out of action for a long time.
With these limitations, Ancelotti has few options within Castilla to reinforce the midfield. Antonio David He is in charge of the midfield, accompanied by Borja Alonso and Andres Camposwho have a more offensive profile. If Ancelotti needs to go further, he would have to turn to Real Madrid C, where Christian Davidanother under-19 champion, is presented as an option with potential, although he still lacks experience. Other options such as Carlos Rodriguez and Romeraalthough promising, are still young players who are still in full development.
Against this backdrop, Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are facing a difficult period in which injuries have significantly depleted the squad and the youth system does not offer immediate solutions. The Italian coach will have to carefully manage the available resources and trust that the starters remain healthy, since any additional setback could complicate the situation even more. The season is long and demanding, and for a team like Real Madrid, running out of depth in midfield can be a difficult blow to overcome.
