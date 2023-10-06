Paris (AFP)

The Italian coach of Real Madrid, the leader of the Spanish Football League, Carlo Ancelotti, was keen to support his Brazilian international striker Vinicius Junior in a press conference, after the newspaper “Super Deport” published in Valencia accused him of lying about the racist attacks that he condemned.

The Italian coach accused the Super Deporte newspaper of wanting to “shift” the debate, noting that “the truth is that Vinicius was a victim of racist behavior.”

The newspaper, which covers Valencia, published a picture of the Real Madrid player with a large nose on the front page with the phrase “Pinuccius” written on it.

The image’s caption refers to Pinocchio, a children’s character whose nose grows with every lie he tells.

Ancelotti added, “Whether it was once, ten times, a thousand times, or ten thousand times, the problem is the same. We have a player who falls victim to racist insults,” before continuing, “It pains me that the media wants to distort the victim’s testimony.”

Vinicius was heard by a judge in Valencia about this case, and according to local media, the player said that he “felt insulted” by the racist behavior he was subjected to, which was related to “the color of his skin.”

Valencia does not deny these facts, but said that he was surprised and angry, and demanded that Vinicius correct his statements publicly so as not to tarnish the reputation of the audience at the Mestalla stadium.

The case goes back to May 21, during Real Madrid’s trip to Valencia, where in the 70th minute Vinicius pointed the finger at a Valencia fan, accusing him of insulting him and calling him a “monkey,” and the match was stopped for several minutes after that.