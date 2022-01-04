Real Madrid reached 2022 launched, after the convincing victory against Athletic in Bilbao despite the casualties due to coronavirus. I was visiting Getafe, only regretting not being able to line up Vinicius, positive, and Carvajal, injured, from Ancelotti’s trusted boys. A rude mistake by Militao, in addition to not finding gaps in the blue ensemble that Quique Sánchez Flores has brought out so well from depression, it cost the defeat. After the game, the white coach was clear: “We have stayed one more day on vacation.”

Well, shortly after the stumble, Carletto has granted an interview to Il Messaggero And, how could it be otherwise, the Italian media asked him about the reasons for the defeat at the Coliseum. “We lost for several reasons: the positives of COVID, some annoyances, the return to the field after ten days of rest …”, argues the coach. Although he insists: “The team is solid. We have a good mix of experience and youth. We won ten games in a row and that gave us an important boost, then came Getafe. I summarize it like this: we were still on vacation “. “It is The Club with capital letters. There is the Real and then there is the rest”, responds when asked about the importance of Madrid, but adds another entity in his particular Olympus: “On a personal level, because of what it has represented in my history, Milan is also The Club.” The rest of the interview was focused on other topics, Italian football, the best coaches in the world …

Train Roma: “Only once was there half a chance, a conversation with Franco Baldini. A long time ago. It’s a shame, I would have liked to coach Francesco Totti.”

Today Mourinho trains her: “He is a great character, a great coach and a direct man. I like Mou. Roma is in good hands.”

Sarri in Lazio: “An excellent choice. He is the right person to start a new project after the Simone Inzaghi years.”

Inter’s challenge for Inzaghi: “Inter are favorites for a Bis in the league and has made it through the knockout phase of the Champions League: Simone is good. Lukaku and Hakimi’s exits have been passed without a hitch. “

New generations of technicians: “The youngsters are good and, by looking beyond the borders of Serie A, they give encouragement to the old guard: me, Mourinho, Sarri, Klopp. We have to be up to date to face the challenge of the new ones.

Evolution of the coach figure: “In 1995, when I started this career, the rosters were made up of sixteen or eighteen players and the staff consisted of a couple of assistants. Today you have twenty-six players at your disposal and teams of ten. Player management is the part more delicate. Statistics and technology are not a problem, quite the opposite. It is interesting to analyze the formation of the teams. It contributes to the evolution of football. Until a few years ago, building from scratch was unthinkable. Now you really play with eleven players, although I think that when the goalkeeper touches the ball more times than a midfielder, something does not add up. “

Guardiola, the best in history?: “Pep is one of the best. It is not easy to establish precise classifications in our profession. The greatness of a coach is almost always measured by his successes, but it is not the only parameter. Ideas, innovations must also be taken into account , the equipment available, the structures of the clubs. Without a doubt, Guardiola will leave a deep mark in the history of football “

Klopp: “I like Klopp because he is someone like Mourinho: direct and intelligent. In these two years of pandemic, Jürgen has sent several positive messages”.

Third year of the pandemic and message for the ‘anti-vaccines’: “The pandemic is not over yet, but the vaccines and new drugs that are looming will help us win this war. We have to trust science and those who have more experience than us, that is, people who have studied and they have an important professional trajectory “.

What good can the virus do us?: “The rediscovery of human relationships. In the face of suffering, fear and the images of coffins transported in military trucks, one cannot help but reflect on our value system.”