The atmosphere in the Real Madrid Sports City has been more tense than usual in recent times. The return of the World Cup has not sat well with anyone, and the results have not accompanied since then. As reported by Relay, from the club they begin to lose faith in Carlo Ancelotti, if he did not bring the Club World Cup under his arm, his position could begin to be in danger. According to AS, the message that the club has sent him is the following: “Carlo shows what we know you are, the best in the world. Let’s do it together.”
According to Relevo, confidence in Ancelotti began to wane after the defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, “something broke,” they say. All this tension has been increasing after the last transfer market, where Real Madrid has refused to expand its squad. Ancelotti made it clear that he wanted a striker, Vlahovic offered, but he found the door closed. In addition, Cancelo was one of the last options he had, and although he said yes to the contracting of the Portuguese winger, the white club’s board of directors were blunt: “we have a lot of confidence in Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez, as well as in Vinicius Tobías’ future project”.
The Italian has accepted that he has to face a longer season than normal where he has six competitions ahead (five now after losing the Spanish Super Cup) with 15 or 16 players. If the Italian continues, he hopes there will be a revolution in the squad in the next transfer window.
