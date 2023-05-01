There are no rotations that are valid for Ancelotti. Despite the proximity of the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna next Saturday, the Real Madrid coach faces the duel against Real Sociedad in San Sebastián as an unbeatable touchstone for what is to come in the KO tournament and especially in the Champions League. “It’s going to be a difficult game, at a time that doesn’t make sense, but we’re going to San Sebastián with all the desire in the world to play a good game,” he assessed about the fourth league match in just ten days, to then make it clear that beyond the losses of Alaba, Mendy and Modric due to injury and Vinicius and Camavinga due to suspension, in addition to Valverde’s doubt, he will go to Anoeta with the best possible team: «Tomorrow I will not do any type of rotation except for low”.

«Militao is fine, he has had a personal issue but he is back and tomorrow he is going to play; Valverde has done individual work in the pool but may be available tomorrow; Alaba is not yet available but he is starting to work and we also have good news with Modric, who could be ready for Saturday’s game”, summed up the Italian coach in depth in reference to the state of health of his squad.

The confrontation against the fourth-placed team in the League, each time closer to securing their Champions League place, will serve to gauge the state of a defense that casts doubts after six goals conceded in two games that have been a real headache for Ancelotti. “Sometimes there is a habit of thinking that we can solve everything with the offensive quality we have, but this is not the case, defensive commitment is necessary, which is the basis for winning,” Carletto summed up, focusing once again on concentration and the defensive effort to avoid disconnections like the views against Girona and Almería.

And it is that the white coach is shown in his last appearances as concerned about the performance in his rear as exultant by an offensive performance beyond any doubt, which puts aside for the moment the debate on the need for reinforcements for the attack. “The future project of the club is to sign a ‘9’ because Karim (Benzema) is his age but at this moment, with his condition, we are not thinking about this because the forward line worked very well last year and this year. also. Rodrygo and Vinivius have progressed, Asensio is doing very well and the problem in these two years has not been the striker,” said Ancelotti, delighted with an offensive trident that is already beginning to be compared to the BBC’s own Benzema, Bale and Cristiano. Ronaldo.

“I don’t talk about my future”



This time, the Italian settled any question about his future on the fast track, which is still up in the air with the end of the season getting closer, although he has one more season on his contract. “I have already said that I do not speak of my future, but the deadline is nonsense because I have never spoken to anyone,” he dispatched on the fast track in reference to the deadline to definitively answer a hypothetical offer from the Brazilian team.

In this regard, and although in many cases his continuity is linked to winning titles, the Italian agreed with NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo’s reflection on failure in sport. «In sport you can’t talk about failure, in life you can’t talk about failure, you can only talk about this when you don’t try something, but when you try it can work out or not. In sports there are many more times when you lose than when you win. I have a very large showcase, with the titles that I have won, but if I have to put in the titles that I have not won, it is not a showcase, it is a house”, reflected the transalpine, who finally acknowledged Barça’s league season and attributed to the azulgranas the merit of a title that they already caress: «Barcelona has had a lot of continuity, it has been constant, and if they win the League it is because they have deserved it».