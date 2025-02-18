After a controversial league day, one more, Real Madrid changes the chip and puts the jampion attire. Seven days ago, the Ancelotti team brought a great result of the Etihadbut the work is not done. This Pep City So unrecognizable can cause confusion in some sector of Real Madrid, but not in the team or in the staff, that not even a hair of this Wednesday’s game in the Bernabéu.

«It really does not think about it, but tomorrow I will ask you before the game if you really believe that they only have 1% of passing options. We do not think that we have 99%. We only have a small advantage and we have to take advantage of it. We have to raise the same game as in the first leg because it went well. That is the idea, ”explained Ancelotti.

The Italian has already lived more qualifying against the City To know the potential of the English team, although now it is not at its best, and has also lived as after good results in the first leg, in the return in the Bernabéu it has suffered more than expected: «Having advantage is a psychological theme We take into account, but it is difficult to fix it. You can say that we have to think that we are going 0-0 or that we have to go back, but it is nonsense because it is a lie. We have scored 3 goals and they have to try to make the same game that a week ago, but you cannot forget that we have advantage, ”reflects the Italian.

Despite the punctures in the league, Ancelotti He is happy for the jump that the team has made in recent games regarding collective commitment and sacrifice. A smile that is erased when the arbitration theme comes out: «It is surprising and we are not happy with what has happened. There are three games where they have harmed us with decisions that I do not understand. I feel calmer with European arbitrations, “said a Carletto who has stopped believing in the VAR:” I have doubt if I came to help us. The VAR has removed a lot or too much responsibility for the referee, and if you take responsibility for the judge, you put a dangerous system. The VAR was to remove flagrant and obvious mistakes, and not for football interventions. An image looks for whatever and collides with what is the naturalness of football. I do not know how many coaches agree with these penalties for tramples that are being whistle. The one of Atlético de Le Normand to Iglesias, that of Tchouaméni A Lino, that of Camavinga to Budimir … that the decisions are made by the VAR and not the referee, I do not understand it, really »









Before Ancelotti, it was Valverde the person in charge of attending to the media. The Uruguayan is being the feeling of the last days thanks to his actions as a right side. A position to which the Gustillo is taking: «For now I am happy that everything goes well on the right side. I think I’m doing quite well. I try to defend and get to attack. If in the future I have no chance in the middle, I can play sideways ».