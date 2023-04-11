Carlo Ancelotti saved the best for the end of the press conference prior to the match between Real Madrid and Chelsea, corresponding to the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. With his future still up in the air and at the expense of the luck of the whites in the top continental competition, the Italian took advantage of a question about the complicity between Vinicius and Benzema to vindicate his work in Chamartín. “This is a group that finds itself well with each other. A group is fine when it understands when it’s time to make jokes and when it’s time to be serious. For me, handling this template is very easy. I manage it very well and everyone recognizes it. I am fantastic in management, but there are other things because this team is well worked. If we win the Cup, we will have won all the titles in two years. And there are teams that have not won it in their lives, “he stressed.

Ancelotti pointed out that Wednesday’s game “is not decisive”, but stressed that it could give them an advantage “to better handle the second leg” and explained that they “want to experience another magical night at the Bernabéu”, this time in the opening of the tie and not at the end, as happened in the epic comebacks of last year, including that match in which Chelsea went 0-3 in the white coliseum before Rodrygo and Benzema put out the fire. “Last year we suffered a lot, due to different circumstances. We had an advantage, but we had a very bad time. We have to respect this club because it has very good players. They are not having a very good time, but they have great motivation. It is a very high-level squad », he warned about the Stamford Bridge club, where he spent two « very good » years and of which he keeps « wonderful memories ».

“Lampard is going to be able to do an extraordinary job with them,” Ancelotti said about who his footballer was and who has just taken command of the ‘blues’. «He is a fantastic professional and he knows very well what he can go through in this type of match. He arrived at this club a week ago, with many players he knows, and he’s going to do well,” he said of his British counterpart, with 20 years less experience on the bench than Reggiolo’s and a difficult ballot ahead. .

Ancelotti acknowledged that it bothered him that from certain sectors the Champions League that Real Madrid won in Saint-Denis was underestimated. «I am convinced that we deserved it because if you come back it is that you have more confidence and energy in the last minutes to win. The match ends whistle the referee, said Boskov. We deserved to win it and we will try to deserve to win it this year as well. And not because of the management, but because we have played better than others », he argued.

“Valverde has extraordinary human qualities”



The Italian did not want to get into the background of the ‘Valverde case’, but broke a spear for the Uruguayan after the attack on Álex Baena last Saturday. «I have seen it well, motivated. He has trained well. I know him very well. Federico has extraordinary human qualities. I do not want to comment on what has happened, but I am sure that tomorrow he will give everything, as always, “he said.

Once again he praised Vinicius, whom he considers “unstoppable at this time.” «Sometimes they stop him, but he continues, continues, continues… he has great continuity. He does it every day, he doesn’t keep it to himself even in training,” he explained about the Brazilian.

And he once again expressed his desire to face Milan in the Istanbul final scheduled for June 10, precisely the day the Italian will turn 64. «For me and for Paolo (Maldini), Istanbul is not a pretty memory. I have all the love in the world for Maldini, he has been my partner and my captain, and if we can see each other on my birthday it would be good, yes, “he acknowledged.