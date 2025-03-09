Real Madrid celebrated the victory more than how he had achieved it. The Italian coach did not hesitate to congratulate his defensive approach in the last minutes: “I understand that people have not liked, but when you arrive 2-1 at minute 75, what you have to do is avoid problems and defend well. And when I consider that it is time to defend, I remove the strikers. And it does not imply any problem, ”he said at a press conference.

For Ancelotti, the team is again on the right track: “The feeling is good because the goal was to add points. We have made a very good first part, which could have finished 3-0, but it did 2-1 and, from there the second one was complicated. But we also had several for 3-1: Kylian’s ball, Vinícius … We must also take into account that there are many teams that have played Champions this week and have suffered. Inter suffered against Monza, Liverpool against Southampton, Leverkusen lost … Bayern the same … It is very difficult to prepare these games. ”

Vinícius and Mbappé

“They have played very well an hour”

Asked if it is optimistic to overcome Wednesday’s tie against Atlético, Ancelotti’s response was clear: “If we play as the first part … we have many possibilities to pass.”

The coach valued both Mbappé and Vinícius. Del French said: “It seems to me that for an hour he has played very well. He has made a spectacular, fought, fought goal, delayed his position to receive … The goal comes out of the fact that he goes down and then, he faces and stars a uncheck without ball. He has done very well, ”he repeated.

Vinícius, who today has reached the same goals in Madrid as Ronaldo, commented: “It has a great future ahead. He has reached these figures very soon and has been based on fighting, fighting and improving every day, in each season. He deserves it because, in addition to everything, he is a good boy. ”

The coach continued talking about his players: “Bellingham has returned in a good condition. Courtois has a small problem, but I think he will recover quickly for Wednesday. Bellingham’s game has been good. As I said, I liked the first part a lot because we have pressed up. You could mark 3-0 in a robbery, we have played intensity and quality. In the second part we have dropped the level. ”

Valverde

“It was a bit thick game, but the important thing was to win”

Fede Valverde also spoke, which this afternoon has turned 200 league games with Madrid: ”The important thing was to win and get the three points. It was a bit thick game, but the important thing is to continue adding victories and prepare what is coming during the week, which is the Champions and it is very important, that we saab that is the most important game of the season. If we are united we will surely get it this year, “he said.