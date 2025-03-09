03/09/2025



Updated at 8:48 p.m.





The team went to the shower between the whistles and the anger of the Bernabéu. Victory against Rayo places Madrid second in the table, a point above Atlético, and with them as Barça (although with one more game). Numerical motive to smile again in the League, after the defeat in Villamarín, but the white fans did not like the second part of his team, with the handbrake put on: «I go with a good feeling. The first part could end 3-0, but it ended ended 2-1. Then we have had 3-1 with Vini and Kylian in the second half, we have not done so and the game has been complicated, ”explained Ancelotti.

The Italian confessed that, when the last quarter of the party arrived, he prioritized to defend the 2-1 rather than sentence the game: «When you reach 75 with that score, we had to defend well and avoid problems. I understand that the fans did not like, but many teams that have played Champions have suffered this weekend. Inter, Bayern de Munich, Leverkusen, Liverpool, ”Carletto argued.

The white coach confirmed that he waits for Rudiger and Courtois For Wednesday, and exalted Mbappé’s game: «The goal already seems important to me. Until 70 has done very well. Both spectacular, good game, has run and fought. If I have removed it, it was because I had to defend. That is why I have removed a striker as he is.

Who did not remove is Vini, who yesterday reached with 103 goals Ronaldo Nazario and equaled as a maximum Brazilian gunner in Madrid’s history. He could do some more, like Mbappé, but Ancelotti does not believe they are sinning of individualism: «I have not seen this individualism that you tell me. The first goal is a pass from Vinicius to Mbappé. I think they have tried to combine as always and on Wednesday they will be stop for the Champions League. The motivation is great ».









Playing as against Betis already said Ancelotti That Madrid would not win Champions League and can win the return playing as before lightning? Ancelotti is clear: “If we play as the first part we have many possibilities to pass the tie.”