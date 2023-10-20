The duel between Sevilla and Real Madrid at the Pizjuán has a name of its own: Sergio Ramos. The first reunion between the Camas center-back and the team with which he made history for 16 seasons since he left Chamartín in 2021 marks the meeting in Nervión and also focused part of Carlo Ancelotti’s previous press conference, who is looking forward to the expected chance. «I would love to see him and greet him. I have a special affection and if I am here today it is for Sergio Ramos. If he doesn’t score the goal in the final he probably wouldn’t be here. “Everyone is very fond of him and it’s going to be a good game,” summarized the Italian coach, appealing to the memory of that goal ‘in extremis’ by the Andalusian in the Champions League final against Atlético in Lisbon that forced extra time and opened the game. Madrid’s way to the Décima.

Beyond the emotional nature of the first confrontation with Ramos on the opposite side, the duel represents a real challenge for a team full of internationals after a demanding national team break, with the debut of Diego Alonso on the Sevilla bench and the classic complexity of atmosphere in the Pizjuán. «The team is fine, they have returned in good condition. Everyone is available, including Alaba, who has recovered from his injury. We had a small problem with Ceballos and he will not be available,” revealed Carletto, who is recovering his strength although he will not be able to count on Nacho either, who is serving the second of his two-match suspension for the harsh tackle on Portu in Girona.

The young talent Arda Güller is finally available, plagued by injuries since his arrival at Real Madrid, although he is still far from his best form and therefore with little chance of being a protagonist in the Seville fiefdom. «He is quite good but he lacks a little condition. He is an attacking player, he is not a center forward and is more like Bellingham, a playmaker. He can play on the wing too,” Ancelotti explained in reference to the qualities of the Turkish footballer.

The white coach was less eloquent when the topic of his continuity at the club came up. «I am very happy at Real Madrid and I stop here. I’m a bit selfish, yes, because it’s also necessary to do your job well. I’m not talking about my future because my future is tomorrow, Wednesday and the classic,” he concluded when asked about the conclusion of his contract at the end of the season and the information that links him to the Brazilian team from then on.