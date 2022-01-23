Real Madrid drew this Sunday against Elche (2-2) at the Santiago Bernabéu, on matchday twenty-two of LaLiga Santander, a duel in which goals from Luka Modric and Éder Militao, the latter in the discount, neutralized the 0-2 of the ilicitanos and left the team one step away from a comeback with which to pay tribute to the late Paco Gento. Carlo Ancelotti assessed the match at a press conference.

Benzema’s injury. “We have to value it, hopefully we can evaluate it soon.”

The analysis of the encounter. “The game was crooked, we missed that penalty, we didn’t get it right, we conceded a goal, then another… They usually lose. It’s a good sign to come back but we don’t have to complicate ourselves so much. Those two goals allowed us to be more aggressive in duels”.

Lack of intensity in Elche’s first goal. “They have broken the line and have marked us with a cross. The second… we were able to be more compact. They cost us two points. We can’t be happy. In general, now we have a break and we arrive at the break well positioned in the League, in the Cup and the Champions League”.

Thirty scoring chances. Points lost against the teams below. “The characteristics of the forwards are not those of area forwards. Our best leading player, Militao, has done it”.

Lost opportunity. “Sevilla will be thinking the same thing. It was a crazy weekend.”

Militao and if he can take the Ramos air witness. “From Ramos I remember a goal that… (laughs). Joking with him I told him that he was going to be a good striker. Militao has to learn, he is improving, he can learn and be more successful, as Sergio had”.

If you understand how the discount is applied. “It’s a personal assessment of the referee, I don’t have much to help. We would all like more playing time, hopefully a rule for effective playing time in general.”